Big dryland cotton crop on the way

THE La Nina-inspired wet summer meant there was a larger dryland cotton plant than usual and with harvest on the horizon farmers are optimistic about good returns.

Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD) NSW extension and development manager Jorian Millyard said farmers had noted the good levels of subsoil moisture and had decided to take the punt on dryland cotton.

"There was competition from the other summer crops, which also have attractive prices, but cotton values were strong enough to attract a larger than average dryland plant," he said.

And the unseasonably wet conditions have meant dryland cotton is being produced in areas it very rarely is grown.

"We're actually seeing crops way down in the lower Lachlan Valley down around Hillston.

"Normally our advice would be not to consider dryland cotton this far south where you are into a winter dominant rainfall, but there was 600-700mm for the year there (Hillston's average annual rainfall is 370mm) and there was plenty of moisture.

"This dryland plant has been boosted by some good falls over late summer and again in the last week so it looks good, and the cool finish has been ideal to finish those late bolls."

He said plantings had varied from a 20 hectare trial paddock to a substantial 350ha plant on another farm.

Further north, there has also been a solid plant of dryland cotton.

"The dryland plant is characterised by being big and late," Mr Millyard said.

"We had two planting windows this summer, there was the early planted dryland cotton in October and then there was an opportunity to double crop out of a winter crop in December."

"There was a significant amount planted at the end of the winter crop harvest after all the harvest rain created a good moisture bank.

"Some farmers will prefer to keep the moisture for this year's winter crop with the good cereal prices on offer, but others decided to have a go at cotton."

