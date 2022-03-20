Beef's election wish list

LABOUR, biosecurity, access to overseas markets, reduced red tape and fairness in food labeling are at the top of the election want list for the beef industry.

Like in most agriculture sectors, the previously identified gap between the skill and labour needs of red meat businesses and available workers has exacerbated on the back of the pandemic.

The Red Meat Advisory Council is asking for a commitment to fund a vocational educational and training package of programs and incentives to attract students into agricultural and develop an integrated curriculum for agriculture as a career choice.

Australian Lot Feeders' Association president Barb Madden said with unemployment falling to a record low of 4 per cent - levels not seen since 1978 - long-lasting solutions were needed.

"This means delivering on the agricultural visa, and attracting and retaining domestic workers through an ongoing commitment to building sustainable rural towns," she said.

"This will require investment in improving the telecommunications, health services and road infrastructure in those regions."

Trade

Trade and market access are vitally important for the beef sector.

"We have seen some fantastic trade gains in recent years through the signing of free trade agreements, however, we cannot rest on our heels," Ms Madden said.

RMAC chief executive officer Alastair James said the economic resilience of the industry was improved by increasing access to, and the performance of, existing and new markets.

The industry is asking for the Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation program to continue and the International Freight Assistance Mechanism to be continued until airfreight costs normalise.

Biosecurity

ALFA says the recent outbreak of Japanese encephalitis in Australia, as well as the increased risk posed by a number of recent disease outbreaks in South East Asia, underscores just how important a strong biosecurity system is.

"Our biosecurity status is a critical attribute of Australian beef and one we trade on globally, meaning we need to do everything we possibly can to protect that reputation," Ms Madden said.

"To remain free of the many damaging pests and diseases found elsewhere in the world and maintain the strong reputation Australian beef has in the world market, the Federal Government needs to commit to a long-term, sustainable and renewable funding arrangement for Australia's biosecurity system."

Food labels

Industry leaders are pushing for a promise from both major parties to implement the recommendations from the senate inquiry into the definitions of meat and other animal products, of which the main one was new laws for the labelling of plant-based protein products to prevent the use of animal indicators.

"People feel good about eating Australian red meat and our customers, consumers and communities recognise the vital role our industry plays in food production and food security, and trust us to deliver high value, high quality products," Mr James said.

The industry wants to ensure that is not eroded.

Red tape

Beef leaders want $220 million to be committed over two years to extend the congestion busting funding commitment, enabling the delivery of genuine regulatory reform and cost savings for the benefit of all export industries.

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said supply chain and logistical disruptions remain challenging.

In live-ex, there has been a tripling of regulatory costs over the past three years, despite total livestock exports decreasing by half.

"Regulatory processes have become over-zealous and less efficient. Consequently, measures to address this are desperately needed for exporters and producers," he said.

"We are not opposed to the recovery of regulatory costs, but it is reasonable to expect that the regulatory services delivered are as efficient as possible and any increase to these costs is fair and proportionate."

Cattle exports for this year, and for several going forward, are forecast to be significantly lower, sparking genuine fears of unsustainable rates of recovery.

Other priorities

The industry is asking for a national regulatory authority to be responsible for managing Australia's livestock traceability system and for the implementation of an electronic identification system for sheep and goats.

Cattle Council of Australia will also be lobbying on climate and environment, cattle transaction levy arrangements and regional telecommunications.

"As custodians of nearly 80pc of agricultural land, the beef industry is in a unique position to help Australia achieve its climate targets," CCA president Markus Rathsmann said.

"We are looking to build partnerships with the government to help offset carbon emissions, while rewarding producers who take on the task."

