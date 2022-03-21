Look to see how much $7000 an acre will buy you

Just over $7000 an acre was paid at another stunning farm land auction, this time in the Clare district.



All up, Donald and Kym Martin's Hill View sold for $12.9 million before about 100 people at last week's auction in the Valleys Lifestyle Centre, Clare.

The winning bidders were brothers Craig and Grant Jaeschke who run a big mixed-farming operation in the district including poultry, wine, hay, sheep and cropping.



Pretty as a picture - this well laid out farm sold at public auction at Clare last week. Pictures: Ray White.

Hill View is located 14 kilometres north east of Clare and takes in 735.9 hectares (1818 acres).

Daniel Schell from Ray White said across the acreage the price paid was just under $7100 per acre.



"However there is approximately 400 acres of hills grazing and also significant infrastructure. I would estimate the arable farming land has been valued around $8000 per acre," he said.



Mr Schell described Hill View as a "beauty" of farm with rich fertile soils suited to a cropping enterprise plus open hills grazing with shelter belts.



Hillview has been operated in the past with a mix of enterprises including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock grazing.

The property's annual rainfall over the past decade is 565mm.



The farm's three-bedroom homestead has a modern rear extension with two living rooms, elevated views from the verandah and an undercover entertaining area.



The farm boasts extensive and concrete-floored shedding with workshops.

It also has many grain silos.



There is a three-stand stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards.

Mr Schell said the owners had adopted industry leading agronomic practices including variable rate fertiliser application and controlled traffic tillage.

"Hillview is a highly regarded property with gently undulating cropping and grazing land located in some of the best and most reliable agricultural land in SA," he said.

