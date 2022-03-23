New owner needs to have a head for heights

The new owner of this executive-style home overlooking the River Murray at Morgan will need to have a head for heights.



Set on 65 hectares (160 acres), the three-bedroom home has been built on a cliff to make the most of sweeping views of the river.

It also has more than 300 metres of river frontage.

Agents are pitching the home as the ultimate riverfront hideaway about two hours travel time from Adelaide.



The home features an open planned kitchen, dining and lounge area plus surrounded by verandahs on all sides.



The double bedrooms all have built in robes, an oversized bathroom with bath and double vanity.

The wide front verandah has been designed to take in the stunning views and make the most of alfresco dining and lounging at all times of the day and night.

Down on the river, the property has a boat ramp and pontoon with multiple grassed and covered seating areas.



An old bus has been converted into storage and extra accommodation with a barbecue area, fire pit, fishing tree, the porta loo, and multiple tent/van sites.

It also has a 20m x 9m shed complete with shower and toilet, plus lounge area.

The property uses solar power with a recently updated battery pack together with ample rain water storage to live off the grid.



A solar powered submersible pump at the river - piped up to a tank behind the shed - provides water for the yard and surrounds.

The Morgan home is for sale by expressions of interest.



For more information contact the agent, Nigel Christie, from Urban and Rural Planners (Eview Group) on 0429 929599.

