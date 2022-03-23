Beefy $6-million investment for industry's flagship event

THE beef industry's signature event will get a $6 million investment from the federal government.

The money will be set aside for Beef 2024 in the upcoming budget in recognition of the role it plays in boosting the beef industry.

A record 115,000 people consumed 63 tonnes of beef at last year's event, making it the biggest yet. The event is a key economic driver for Rockhampton and beyond, generating more than $90 million in economic activity for the greater Rockhampton region and a further almost $60 million for Queensland.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the government is setting the event up to succeed into the future.

"Australia has some of the best beef on the planet and this event provides a platform from which local producers can show off to the world," Mr Joyce said.

"Bringing local producers together with international industry leaders helps facilitate new trade and export opportunities, which drives the industry's growth and generates more wealth for our nation.

"The more cattle we sell to the world, the more money we earn to make Australia as strong as possible as quickly as possible. That's why we're investing in a bigger and better Beef 2024."

Australia is one of the world's biggest exporters of beef, with the industry worth $15 billion. With more than 45,000 beef producers around the country, the sector is also a major employer in regional areas.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the government was continuing to support an event that delivers significant economic benefits for Central Queensland.



"This is due to the strong and passionate advocacy of Michelle Landry and her determination to support Rockhampton and one of Australia's great agriculture industries," Mr Littleproud said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Government has a strong track record of backing the famous Rockhampton gathering.

"The Coalition Government contributed $3.9 million towards Beef 2021, $3 million in 2018 and $2.75 million in 2015, as we understand how important this event is for the region," Ms Landry said.

"Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beef 2021 was more successful than ever before, supporting 795 full-time equivalent jobs in Rockhampton."



