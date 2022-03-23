Wool industry leadership opportunities open

WoolProducers Australia is calling for young people in the wool industry to apply to become their next Youth Ambassador while also offering three more online company director courses.



The Australian Institute of Company Director courses sill be offered under WoolProducers' 'Raising the Baa' Leadership in Agriculture Program.

The AICD company directors course is a globally recognised qualification which provides participants with a thorough understanding of corporate governance, while the WoolProducers Youth Ambassador provides a young person, aged between 18-35 years of age, with the opportunity to join the WoolProducers board as an observer for a 12-month period.

WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the Raising the Baa program had been such a success, the board had resolved to keep the youth ambassador roles past the conclusion of the project.

"This is in recognition of not only the benefits, experience and insights that the Ambassadors receive, but also the positive influence of having a youth perspective on the discussions around the WoolProducers table," she said.



"The Raising the Baa program enables current and future leaders of the wool industry to gain knowledge in compliance, risk, strategy, finance and the role of the board."

Course costs and youth ambassador travel costs will be covered for successful applicants.



Nominations close on April 7, with further information available by emailing info@woolproducers.com.au



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

