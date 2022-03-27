All revved up for this farm land sale at Pinnaroo

All sorts of farming opportunities awaits the buyer of a former desert race track on the South Australia/Victorian border.



Scorpion Park is on the market after providing years of fun and competition in the sandy-scrub Mallee country at Pinnaroo.



At its peak the Thumb Pump at Easter became the biggest ATV off-road event in Australia.



The ATV festival at Pinnaroo consisted of a 300km two-day race, a 100km night race and sand drags.



The Thumb Pump was Australia's biggest ATV competition.

Thousands of people came to Pinnaroo for the event which rivalled the Mallee rally for motocross bikes at Lake Tyrrell (near Sea Lake) for popularity.



Today the old sand track is incorporated into Scorpion Park, which takes in 1042 hectares (2575 acres).



Big crowds used to travel to Pinnaroo's Scorpion Park from all across Australia.

Owned by the Eisen family, local farmer Tom Eisen said the track was opened to motorsport back in 1974 and continued until about six years ago.



"We used it for grazing but the races were a big annual event for locals," he said.



Agents from Spence Dix and Co say the old race track is open to the imagination but the open flats could be easily turned into cropping or grazing.



"It is a large scale blank canvas, with plenty of potential."

Turning a very sandy race track into farming will need some work.

There is a shed on the grounds but not much in the way of water so the new owner will need to think about dams and a bore.

It will be offered at public auction at the Parilla Bowls Club on Thursday, April 21 at 2pm.

Mr Eisen said there had not been many similar sales like it so the eventual selling price was impossible to estimate.

For more information contact the agent Greg Window 0427 582 177.

