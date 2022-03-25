Everything about Larundel is simply grand

Everything is on a grand scale at historic Larundel in western Victoria which is back on the market again.



Famed as one of Victoria's most elegant country estates, Larundel features not only the renovated bluestone homestead but also a highly productive working farm.

The two hectares of English garden, said to be one of the best private gardens in the state, have vowed visitors for years.

The property takes in 942 hectares (2328 acres) of grazing and cropping country.

It is located about 25 kilometres from Ballarat and about 90 minutes travel time from Melbourne.



Designed by architect Joseph Watts, Larundel was built by well-known early Victorian pioneering family the Austins (Barwon Park, rabbits).

Larundel dates back to the mid 1800s and despite much of the landholding being chopped for various solder settlement schemes, has kept the stunning homestead as its centrepiece.

Recent owners have restored the 840 square metre homestead to all its glory.



It comprises four bedrooms, a gentleman's study, library, billiard room, multiple living zones, country kitchen, 4000 bottle wine cellar and conservatory.

The two hectares of private and formal landscaped gardens were designed by the world-renowned garden designer Paul Bangay.



Larundel is surrounded by rolling lawns, a championship tennis court and croquet lawn.

The homestead Includes garaging for nine cars, a helipad including a hanger, refuelling facility and airstrip.

The Stables offers a separate self-contained residence for guest accommodation in keeping with the style of the main homestead.

Two more on-site residences are also located on the farm.

Agents from CBRE suggest Larundel is suited for ongoing farming, a prestigious private residential estate or conversion to boutique hotel/group accommodation.

The property offers reticulated livestock water infrastructure with extensive frontage to the Yarrowee and Leigh rivers plus also Williamsons Creek.

Operational infrastructure includes a five-stand shearing shed and yards, silos, machinery, hay and workshop sheds together with dry storage and ancillary shedding

The historic property is available for sale on a walk-In-walk-out basis by "international expression of interest".

It sold for a reported $14 million in 2011.

For more information contact the agent Shane McIntyre on 0429 557070.



