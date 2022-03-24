Biological insecticide receives registration

Calix's Booster Mag product is registered for use in tomato crops, as well as in cucurbit species.

Booster-Mag, a biological product that has both insect protection and nutritional properties is now officially registered with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

Its developer, biotech business Calix, said the registration represented the culmination of six years of work.

Calix hopes that Booster-Mag, used as a foliar spray that both acts as a fertiliser and assists with crop protection will fill a gap in a market eager for more biological products.

Booster-Mag is registered as a non-lethal control of two-spotted mite on tomato and cucurbit crops after the APVMA concluded its review this month and approved the Calix application.

It means the product can now be supplied or sold and used according to APVMA label instructions.

Calix said large-scale field trials had indicated that regular foliar applications of the product over the growing season can cut the use of synthetic pesticides without a drop in efficacy or crop yield.

And the registration paves the way for future biological crop protection products, by creating a bioactive materials platform which establishes product safety and paves the way for expedited approval for use in more crops and more applications.

The product is based on magnesium oxide and magnesium hydroxide products which are bioactive - early laboratory studies indicated that materials were capable of supressing common and highly destructive crop diseases.

