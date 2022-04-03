EMI continues to decline

The Australian wool market has continued to trend lower, recording an overall loss for the third consecutive week.



But according to the AWEX weekly market report, Merino prices showed some positivity, particularly on the final selling days in the three selling centres.

By the end of the series the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) fell by nine cents, closing the week at 1375 cents per kilogram, clean.

Pass-in rates improved averaging 13.1pc compared to16.9pc the week prior.



In Melbourne and Sydney almost all indicators were quoted cheaper than last week.



The falls however we minor for the fine end of the market, with Sydney posting marginal falls across the board.



Selected quality assured lots also attracting keen competition.

Crossbred wools followed the easing trend with prices down between 8 and 14c cents.



Cardings in Sydney were also cheaper, easing 13c, while Melbourne was down 12c Fremantle down 9c.

Exporter demand was higher for the week on a more stable currency which continued to trade around US75c for much of the week.



In contrast to other commodity markets the wools market remains relatively stable.



Crude oil and wheat prices fell by 8-10pc for the week while iron ore and cotton prices rose by 5pc.



AWEX monthly auction figures report that for March total auction volumes were up by 1pc over the February offering, however the increase was constrained to the 20-micron and broader, with fine wool volumes actually lower month on month.



Next week's national offering increases with currently 49,206 bales on offer in Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne, which will accommodate the offering over two selling days.



