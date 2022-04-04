Young live exporters get funding boost

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Young Livestock Exporter's Network chair Kari Moffat says DAWE support is a key step to sustainably resourcing the organisation.

THE Young Livestock Exporter's Network is one of the recipients of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment's Future Drought Fund's Networks to Build Drought Resilience program.

The funding will allow YLEN to grow services for members, specifically an online portal for them to be able to access a multi-platform educational and capacity-building program.



"We are delighted to be one of the many worthy recipients of the Future Drought Fund's program and are excited about the opportunities it will provide our members" said Kari Moffat, YLEN chair.



"For us this is the next step in sustainably resourcing the organisation. Over the past three years we've gone from strength to strength, with the network now having more than 250 members nationally."



The funding was provided to regional organisations that assist in the preparation and strengthening of regional communities and their response to drought and climate change.

"This announcement, coupled with the $25,000 raised last week at the YLEN-Georgina Pastoral Future NTCA event in Darwin, as well as the constant support members, have placed the network on a strong footing," Ms Moffat said.

Last year YLEN provided more than 50 training positions across nine separate programs to its members and this year is looking to grow further on these opportunities.



YLEN is focused on encouraging young people to become involved in the livestock export supply chain as well as offering pathways for those in the industry to further their professional development.

