New centre will train 300 biosecurity officers within a year

MORE than 300 biosecurity officers will be trained within one year a new centre in Wagga Wagga.

The Biosecurity Training Centre will be housed at the Charles Sturt University Campus, after an agreement was signed by the educator and the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

DAWE secretary and director of biosecurity Andrew Metcalfe said he centralised hub would to deliver specialised training to build a skilled, future-ready workforce in biosecurity.



"The BTC will replace the previous decentralised training arrangements and ensure the most modern training arrangements are available to all biosecurity officers across Australia," Mr Metcalf said.

"People underpin our entire system and the BTC will offer greater professionalism, structure and rigour to ensure our regulatory teams have the best training program possible."

Charles Sturt vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said the BTC would be operational by mid-2022 and would support the training of more than 300 biosecurity officers in its first year

"Charles Sturt University is a national leader in both the agriculture and biosecurity fields," Professor Leon said.

"The Biosecurity Training Centre presents a significant responsibility for Charles Sturt University to utilise its research and teaching expertise to work with the DAWE to build the skilled biosecurity workforce Australia requires."

The BTC will also facilitate the development of a biosecurity centre in the Asia Pacific Region.



It is anticipated that by 2024, the BTC will support Australia's near-neighbours with expertise in pest and disease preparedness, response, and containment capabilities.

