Gas lobby boss to head up Murray-Darling Basin Authority

THE head of Australia's gas lobby head, who has a colourful past in the agriculture industry, has been appointed the new chief executive of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

Andrew McConville, who is currently the chief executive of the Australian Petroleum and Exploration Association, will take over the helm of he MDBA, following the retirement of Philp Glyde.

Mr McConville has a long history in agriculture, including time at the former Australian Wheat Board (AWB) during the tumultuous Cole Inquiry period, which investigated into the oil-for-food scandal with Iraq.



Water Minister Keith Pitt said Mr McConville would "bring private sector thinking to the government context" and had "considerable strengths" in stakeholder engagement.



"McConville is used to working with communities and industry to deliver positive outcomes throughout his distinguished career working in agriculture, agri-business and resources sectors," Mr Pitt said.

"He has led large-scale organisations to improve accountability across a range of sectors including agriculture, not-for-profit and banking.

"With a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Oxford Mr McConville is no stranger to the agriculture sector or to natural resource management issues."

Mr McConville said he was looking forward to working with the basin states, communities and MDBA staff on constructive solutions to water management issues.

"The Murray-Darling Basin is a critically important region to Australia," Mr McConville said.

"To be successful we must continue to work collaboratively with basin governments and Basin communities so we can understand the issues and the real-world impacts of Basin Plan implementation and river management."



READ MORE:

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.