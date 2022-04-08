Another record smashed for farmland in the Wimmera

Records for the price of farmland come and go with regularity in the Wimmera.



A whopping price of $14,700 an acre was paid at auction for cropping country yesterday.



Elders Horsham manager Mathew Taylor said he had never seen anything like it.



"That's about 50 per cent higher than anything else we have had around here," he said.



Mr Taylor said the local community was buzzing about the sale.



"It's not often you see something like that," he said.



About 100 people attended the sale for two pieces of land at Noradjuha, just to the south-west of Horsham.



First up was 457.2 acres (185ha) at Didi-Bahini which sold to a neighbour for a record $12,500 an acre.

Again it was top cropping country with a good shearing shed, and yards.

Lowan Estate made $4,689,300 for its owners.

Just as the crowd was digesting that result, Lowan Estate's 319ac (129ha) also sold to a neighbour for another record of $14,700.

In February a 785ac (318ha) block of of land at Kaniva sold for an amazing $11,000 an acre or $7.85 million, a district record.

So why was the piece of land at Noradjuha worth so much?



It was described as premium cropping country.



It had five dams, no house, good fencing and good shedding.

A good run of seasons, low interest rates and high prices have combined to drive farm prices to levels never seen before.

Only this week a quarterly farm report from Elders found the median price of farmland around Australia was now $7635 per hectare.

