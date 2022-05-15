Farm Online
Bookaar's Heath family uses genomic data to make informed breeding decisions

May 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Roger, Amanda and Tayla Heath use genomic results to split heifer calves into three groups: those to breed replacements from, embryo transfer recipients and surplus to be sold for export.

When Roger and Amanda Heath receive their genomic test results they split the data - and corresponding calves - into three categories.

