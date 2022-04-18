What are your top three election issues?

AUSTRALIANS will head to the polls on May 21, and we want to know what the most issues are for the agricultural community and regional voters.

Rather than politicians telling us what they think the issues of the day are, we want to hear directly from our audience.

Tell us what your top three issues are, so we can ask politicians questions about the policies that matter most to you.

Are you concerned about the lack of telecommunication connectivity in the bush, the cost of living, how we'll get through another drought, managing COVID-19 or how international relations and conflicts will impact our every lives?

Let us know in the form below.