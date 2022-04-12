Price and market info boost for livestock producers

An Australian Government grant of $212,707 to Meat & Livestock Australia will support better market transparency and fairer pricing for our farmers.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the grant was part of a $5.94 million commitment to address price transparency in perishable agricultural goods supply chains.

"Australian red meat producers stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world for premium produce," Minister Littleproud said.

"It's vital that they are able to access market and price information to make important business decisions so that the price they receive reflects the quality of their product and the value of their work.

"Supporting strong and resilient supply chains by improving market transparency improves competition and consumer choice.

"And ultimately it improves productivity. This is another way that we are delivering on our commitment to help industry reach its goal of $100 billion in value by 2030."

The project will transition the delivery of the significant range of livestock market, domestic production and international trade information reports into user-interactive, web-based, dynamic dashboards. This will support better market analysis and allow farmers to compete on the merits of their product.

Minister Littleproud said the grant directly addresses key recommendations made by a recent Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Inquiry into Perishable Agricultural Goods industries.

Meat and Livestock Australia Managing Director Jason Strong said improvements in price transparency and market information will enable producers to continue to improve their connection with the supply chain.

"The red meat industry is reliant upon animals being available at the right time and meeting market specifications, ensuring the high value, high quality reputation of Australia's agricultural sector," Mr Strong said.

"Improving access to market information may improve the potential returns for producers, and provide them with more information to better target market specifications."

