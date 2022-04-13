Christensen defects to unwinnable spot on One Nation senate team for $105k payout

CONTROVERSIAL Liberal-Nationals politician George Christensen has backflipped on plans to retire, instead announcing his defection to One Nation, to stand on the party's Queensland senate ticket.

However, the Dawson MP is running on third on the ticket, an unwinnable position, behind party leader Pauline Hanson and candidate Raj Guruswamy and unlikely to reappear in parliament unless a current One Nation senator retires.



Mr Christensen said his defection should come as no surprise, given his views on vaccine mandates and a net-zero emissions target had diverged from the government, but the move had not been planned until after he had announced his retirement.

"[Senator Hanson] did ask me if I would join her Senate ticket, and I said yes because after having a look at the One Nation policies around issues that I am passionate about," Mr Christensen said.



HAVE YOUR SAY:Tell us what your top three election issues are

Mr Christensen desertion makes him eligible for a taxpayer-funded payment of more than $105,000, as politicians who "retire involuntarily", including defeat at an election, are allowed a one-off resettlement allowance of six month's salary.



Last year, after announcing his plans to retire, Mr Christensen sought to be disendorsed by the LNP in order to access the resettlement payment, however the move was rejected by party executives.

Senator Hanson was asked if the party was concerned about a "dirty file" on Mr Christensen's activities in the Philippines.

Mr Christensen was dubbed the "Member for Manila" by colleagues after it emerged he had taken at least 28 trips, spending almost 300 days in the Philippines between 2014 and 2018 while being an elected MP.



Mr Christensen said he was visiting his wife, however the trips were investigated by the Australian Federal Police and Mr Christensen has spent two years fighting to prevent the release of a letter sent by the AFP to former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.



"A Senate inquiry, it was found that there was nothing guilty that was done by George Christensen - so that was cleared by the senate inquiry and by the Commissioner himself," Senator Hanson said.

"If people have concerns about it, they'll have their say at the ballot box."

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts bristled at the media in defence of his new colleague and said Mr Christensen was entitled to a private life.

"When are you going to ask the question of other MPs about what they do with their wives?" Senator Roberts said.

Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who had tried to convince Mr Christensen to stay on in the seat of Dawson for the party, was "disappointed" to learn of his defection.

"I'm focused on Shepparton, not soap operas," Mr Joyce said.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said while he understood Mr Christensen might have been upset with some party room decisions, change had to be fought for.

"It is a desertion," the fellow Queenslander told Nine Network.

"You don't go off and speak to a minor party."

Asked if Mr Christensen could threaten his Queensland upper house seat, Senator Canavan said he took nothing for granted.

"Ultimately you don't have job security ... It's up to the voters," he said.

"But I love a fight, I don't shirk from a fight."

READ MORE:

Tell us what your top three election issues are below

*With Australian Associated Press