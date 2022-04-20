Move to the country and run a small town's post office

Tree changers from the city are looking to buy churches, even town halls in the country - how about the town's post office?

With a unique opportunity on the Lower Eyre Peninsula at Cummins you could do just that.



This business and home have been under the control and care of the current owners since 1996.



The house, business and post office building are on the market together for $690,000.

Two mail delivery motorbikes are being thrown in as well.

Located on the main street of Cummins about 70 kilometres north of popular Port Lincoln, population about 700, the post office is still well used by locals.



The business building itself includes a large carpeted display floor area, sorting tables and service desk.



The post boxes and work area flooring have been renewed in the past year.



Alongside those improvements, a new roof and carport have been added in the last two years.



Also included in the sale are the delivery motorbikes, and the purchase of a delivery van is negotiable.



+5











MORE GALLERIES

The three-bedroom home next to the post office features a modern kitchen with a tiled flooring, dishwasher, wall oven and large island bench.



Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious, carpeted lounge with a wood fire heater and reverse cycle air conditioner.



It has a large backyard, ample rainwater storage which is plumbed to the house plus a single car garage which has power and a cement floor.



MORE READING: Small chunk of farmland available in well held region.

Agents from Raine and Horne say Cummins is a town that offers plenty to its residents and the surrounding area.



The business and home are for sale however, there is also the option of buying the business and leasing the building and renting the home.



For more information contact David Guidera from Raine and Horne on 0427 762566.



Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

