Tap into the good oil at Halidon

Tap into the good oil on this Mallee bush block which has hit the market.



There is a bit of work involved at Halidon but there's good money for those prepared to put in the effort.



Agents from Spence Dix and Co. are suggesting a price guide of $1.28 million.

With 1017 hectares (2513 acres) of low rainfall country the property is well set up for those wanting to harvest its many opportunities.

Halidon is located near the South Australian/ Victorian border about 42 kilometres north east of Karoonda or 108km east of Murray Bridge.

There is a near new home on the block as well.

As you can see from the pictures, Halidon is a mixture of open flats to rising red sandy loams with some limestone.

About 500ha is considered arable which is currently leased to a local farmer.



What sets Halidon apart is the large scale and well established brush plantation which is ready to be utilised in rotation.



It also features a mixture of eucalyptus and sandalwood trees ready to be harvested for oil.



Australian sandalwood is a semi-parasitic plant which produces an edible nut and the timber is highly valued in Asia where its use spans from the aromatic to the therapeutic.

Oil extracted from the plant is used in the cosmetic industry.

MORE READING: Australian agriculture put under the microscope.

Sandalwood plantations have been trialled for many years after it was found suitable for planting in the SA Mallee.

The property offers "untapped very lucrative opportunities, roll your sleeves up and reap the rewards," agents say.



The property features two irrigation bores with a 10 megalitre water licence.



One of the bores is equipped for stock and domestic use.

+5











MORE GALLERIES

The well appointed Kookaburra four-bedroom home is listed as "near new".



It has three reverse cycle air-conditioners powered by an off grid solar system with back-up generator.

The block also has a good 18x12m fully enclosed shed with concrete floor with quarters in one bay.

"Peace and solitude, great home and shed/accommodation, with so many income earning options to take advantage of," agent Greg Window says.

For more information contact Mr Window from Spence Dix and Co. on 0427 582177.

Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

