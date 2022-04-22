Gov't grant to boost red meat exports

RED meat supply chain businesses have welcomed a federal government $827,860 grant to the Red Meat Advisory Council to boost exports.



The Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation grant will help boost beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat exports to the Middle East, North Africa, and South-East Asia by supporting market expansion and promoting Aussie meat exports.

Australian Meat Industry Council CEO Patrick Hutchinson said the investment underpins AMIC's market access strategy, vital to ensure both new market access and existing market longevity.

"This all plays a part in our 'Trade Horizon' strategy," Mr Hutchinson said.

"We are extremely pleased that Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has seen fit to invest in the AMIC strategy via RMAC, which ensures market access and longevity, aiding not only AMIC exporting members but also feedlots and grass-fed beef, sheep, and goat producers throughout Australia.

"This investment recognises that whilst accessing new markets is always beneficial, it also must be balanced by underpinning the longevity of current markets, which make up the bulk of our export markets."

LNP candidate for Flynn Colin Boyce joined Minister Littleproud in Gladstone to announce the grant.



Mr Boyce said work would focus on technical market access, trade facilitation and capturing and maximising opportunities to grow export volumes and values in key export markets, with the local beef industry set to benefit.

"Central Queensland is an agricultural powerhouse and the beef capital of Australia and these funds mean more opportunity for our beef exporters, greater connections with important industry leaders in key export markets and more opportunities at the grassroots of the industry," Mr Boyce said.

"Opening up new opportunities for our beef sector and spreading the word about our world class Aussie meat means future growth and prosperity for the industry and more jobs on the ground right here in Flynn.

"Diversifying our target export markets also lends extra security to the industry in a time of global upheaval and changing consumer tastes."



