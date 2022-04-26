Rinehart's feedlot sale does not impact Kidman legend

Gina Rinehart's plans to sell the Tungali feedlot at Sedan have no impact on the legacy of Sir Sidney Kidman.



History buffs have pointed out the feedlot was only built in about 1995, about a century after the cattle king's amazing empire was founded .



The feedlot is S. Kidman & Co.'s final cattle property in South Australia.



It was the Kidman sales confirmed earlier in the year of Innamincka and Macumba stations by Hancock Prospecting which were key to the fabulous era built by the Adelaide-born Sir Sidney.



Both were sold during Rinehart's successful sale of surplus cattle stations over the past year.

Interestingly, Tungali was mentioned during the frenzied sale price for the Kidman company in 2016, with unsuccessful bidders - the BBHO private consortium - committing to maintaining the feedlot during the sales process.

Anna Creek, Australia's biggest cattle station covering 2.36 million hectares in the far north of SA was sold off by Kidman and Co. in 2016 but again was not part of the original Kidman string of stations.

S Kidman & Co. property locations. Map: Kidman.

Elders Real Estate has confirmed it is preparing to now list Tungali feedlot for sale, as it has been also found to be surplus to Hancock's present cattle vision.

The feedlot, is at Sedan on the edge of the Barossa Valley, about 100km to the north-east of Adelaide.

Tungali was crucial to Kidman company plans in 2018 when it launched its 100-day grainfed Santa Gertrudis brand.



The then 3000 cattle feedlot finished stock bred on Queensland stations with plans unveiled later to increase the feedlot's size to 10,000 head.

MORE READING: Well known race track on the border has sold.

Sir Sidney's vision was to drought-proof his cattle business with extensive landholdings from north to south across Australia so stock arrived at market in peak condition.



Ms Rinehart is the major shareholder of the Kidman company which was founded in 1899 with part ownership from Chinese partner, Shanghai CRED.

Elders is yet to officially list Tungali for sale, so further details are not yet available.



Ms Rinehart has completed her audacious plan to sell off almost two million hectares across her cattle stations in northern Australia.

It is just over a year since Elders Ltd took on Rinehart's strategic move to sell off seven big stations in Western Australia and the Northern Territory covering some 1.876 million hectares.

It is believed to be the single biggest agricultural portfolio ever to be offered up in Australia.

The total asking price was believed to be around $300 million, which it appears the massive sale achieved.

South Australia's Innamincka and Macumba stations were sold to Crown Point Pastoral which was outside the original sale offering.

S. Kidman & Co Pty Ltd's corporate headquarters is still listed in North Adelaide.



Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

