Reproduce annually or depart this grass hotel

EXTENSIVE DATA: The Rosevale Santa Gertrudis herd at Rosevale, Jandowae, in Queensland, is one of the most extensively and accurately recorded herds in northern Australia.

Increasing kilograms per hectare, with an emphasis on herd fertility, has underpinned all decisions made by the Greenup family in the Rosevale Santa Gertrudis herd, Jandowae, for more than 30 years.

Intense selection pressure following a strict three-month mating period for yearling heifers and mature cows is resulting in a female herd that is genetically more fertile than that of the past. Also, selection for bulls with trim underlines and high semen morphology results has lifted the reproductive efficiency to new levels, delivering real results.

David Greenup said despite receiving three quarters of the average annual rainfall at Rosevale over a recent five-year period, pregnancy rates in the cow herd have been maintained at 90 per cent. With seasonal conditions improving in the last year, results in 2022 are expected to be higher.



"This type of reproductive resilience is one of the main reasons for the acceptance of our cattle. Many of our clients run cattle in harsher conditions than ours so putting pressure on our herd to perform ensures our bulls will deliver results in their herds wherever they are situated," Mr Greenup said.



He said the Rosevale herd is one of the most extensively and accurately recorded herds in northern Australia.



"Santa Gertrudis Group Breedplan is used to help identify and multiply animals that are genetically superior for a wide range of traits. This is resulting in generations of high-performance genetics being stacked on top of each other, resulting in consistently predicable outcomes for the traits that affect beef herd profitability," he said.

Buyers often comment on the doing-ability of our bulls in their first season, and down the track are often surprised at how big the bulls grow to at maturity. - David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud principal

The 23 young bulls retained as sires in the Rosevale herd in 2021 had an average Export $Index of +$45. This ranks this group in the top three per cent of the breed for profitability - driven by a superior combination of fertility, growth and carcase traits. (Export Production $Index estimates the genetic differences between animals in net profitability per cow joined for an example self replacing commercial herd targeting pasture grown and finished steers for export.)

"$Indexes are very powerful measures, pulling together all of the EBVs that contribute to profitability into one, simple dollar value," Mr Greenup said.



Mr Greenup said more than 400 Rosevale bulls sell for breeding each year.



"Of these, 150 are offered at our annual on-property sale in September while the balance are sold privately throughout the year," he said.

The Greenups have a policy of presenting their bulls off pasture ensuring that they adapt easily to their new homes, no matter the country and/or season they go to.



"Due to their fit and healthy upbringing, they also have longer working lives."

The Greenups expect their bulls to 'get the job done' from day one.



"The fact that we present bulls off pasture means that they're often not as fat and heavy as other sale drafts. This sometimes means that we find it hard to attract new buyers who rely on bulls to be looking impressive to identify animals they like."

He said they take a long-term view and have a loyal client base as a result.



"Buyers often comment on the doing-ability of our bulls in their first season and down the track are often surprised at how big the bulls grow to at maturity. These comments don't surprise us as these bulls' Breedplan EBVs predict they have higher growth than sale weights indicate. Our selection for higher fertility females has created a herd of animals that are good doers with 'efficient motors'," he said.

Mr Greenup said cattle producers don't have to understand all of the data Rosevale has to offer.



"By focusing on the areas of most importance to them, they can select bulls with confidence that due to our balanced approach the rest is taken care of."

