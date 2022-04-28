The federal government has granted the dairy industry more than $1 million to help it adopt a uniform approach to tracking and tracing product and prices through the supply chain.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
