Dairy industry to track and trace product and prices through the supply chain

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 28 2022 - 8:00pm
DAIRY PLAN: ADF chief executive David Inall said the grants would help realise the inaugural five-year Australian Dairy Plan.

The federal government has granted the dairy industry more than $1 million to help it adopt a uniform approach to tracking and tracing product and prices through the supply chain.

