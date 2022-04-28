Farm Online
Emission reduction agriculture extension officers plan put forward by Helen Haines

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
April 28 2022 - 10:00pm
NEW WAVE: Helen Haines (centre) said the proposal would be reminiscent of the old ag extension officers.

A NETWORK of government-funded agriculture extension officers would work with individual farmers to help them apply emission reduction strategies under a proposal by rural independent Helen Haines.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

