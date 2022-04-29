In north-west NSW, 60 kilometres from Brewarrina, is a large scale grazing property that is already making serious money from carbon.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
