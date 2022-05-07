Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

The lost boys of Daylesford - a tragic tale from Australia's early history

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 7 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOYS FOUND: The tree hollow used by the missing boys to shelter from the biting cold as they became lost. It blew over in 1950.

Australia's early history has many sad stories but there are few to rival the tragedy of Daylesford's lost boys.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.