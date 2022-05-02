Farm Online
Home/Politics

$146m rural health package to train and lure doctors to regions

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 2 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTH PACKAGE: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Regional Health Minister David Gillespie on the wombat trail.

THE Coalition has unveiled a $146-million rural health package, which would inject more doctors and medical professionals in to the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.