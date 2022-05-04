Farm Online
Home/Beef

Live-ex ban compensation still on hold as cattle businesses suffer

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 4 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONGOING PAIN: Hedland Export Depot's Paul Brown, Western Australia, says cattle businesses are still feeling the effects of an illegal decision to ban the live export trade to Indonesia, made in 2011 by the then Labor government.

OUTBACK businesses are still shutting up on the back of the Gillard Government's illegal 2011 ban on the live cattle trade to Indonesia but now it's the wait for compensation that is proving the final straw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.