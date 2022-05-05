Farm Online
$6m election promise for livestock research in the north

May 5 2022 - 3:00am
Beefy election promises

CQUniversity and AgForce have welcomed a $6 million commitment from the Coalition to secure Northern Australia's ongoing status as a beef cattle research powerhouse.

