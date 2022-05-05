Beefy election promises

CQUniversity and AgForce have welcomed a $6 million commitment from the Coalition to secure Northern Australia's ongoing status as a beef cattle research powerhouse.
The pre-election pledge, announced by Senator Bridget McKenzie this week, will fund the development of a globally unique livestock research facility at the iconic Belmont Station in Central Queensland.
CQUniversity's vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the funding would enable CQUniversity to partner with AgForce to establish a world class AgTech research facility specialising in precision livestock management innovations. "The announcement will allow for the establishment of an internationally renowned agricultural research facility right here in Rockhampton, the Beef Capital of Australia," he said.
"This would be the only AgTech R&D hub in Australia focusing specifically on northern livestock production and will also be the only facility of its kind located in the tropics anywhere in the world.
"The establishment of the hub will allow us to reinvigorate the iconic Belmont Station and directly connect livestock producers in Central Queensland and beyond, with cutting edge technology, global research expertise, commercial AgTech providers, and purpose-built training and collaboration spaces.
"By joining together all these elements in one location we can make big ideas both possible and practical."
Mike Guerin, CEO AgForce agreed by saying that the Belmont Station AgTech and Innovation hub represents the way of the future for delivering high impact and financially sustainable R&D for livestock producers.
