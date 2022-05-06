Farm Online

Dolly's sister Meg Everett comes onboard as Dolly's Dream ambassador

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
May 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Dolly Everett's older sister Meg is now an ambassador for Dolly's Dream. Picture: Supplied

Amy 'Dolly' Everett's older sister, Meg, has come on board as an ambassador for the charity established in her little sister's name ahead of this year's Do It For Dolly Day.

Northern Territory Correspondent

