Amy 'Dolly' Everett's older sister, Meg, has come on board as an ambassador for the charity established in her little sister's name ahead of this year's Do It For Dolly Day.
The Katherine teenager took her own life when she was 14 after being relentlessly bullied in person and online, with her parents Kate and Tick establishing the Dolly's Dream charity to help tackle bullying and mental health issues among young people.
The annual day sees communities around the country wearing blue, raising funds, spreading the message of kindness and standing up against bullying in Dolly's honour.
"My little sister has had a huge effect on this world, and I want to make sure no one forgets her name," Meg said.
"Dolly needs to be remembered for bringing kindness into this world.
"I'm ready to stand up publicly and say no more, no more bullying."
Katherine's special fundraising event, Dreaming Under the Stars, is also set to return for this year on May 27.
The event will feature live entertainment, food, drinks and auctions - all raising money for Dolly's Dream at 6pm at the Buntine Pavilion, Katherine Showgrounds.
The money will go towards initiatives like the Dolly's Dream online safety and anti-bullying workshops for students, parents and teachers, as well as the recently launched Dolly's Dream Support Line, which provides free mental health support from trained counsellors, particularly for those in rural and remote areas.
The Dolly's Dream Support Line number is: 0488 881 033
