Queensland water cash splash continues with $7.3m river diversion

THE Coalition has continued its water infrastructure cash slash, funding a $7.3-million water diversion project in North-West Queensland.
The development, which is also funded by the Richmond Shire Council, will divert a section of the Flinders River along a 20km channel into a 250,000 megalitre storage facility near Richmond.
Advertisement
The funding will allow the council to do the final pre-construction work, and the project is expected to be completed in two years.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnsby Joyce said the project would allow thousands of hectares to be irrigated between Maxwelton and Nelia, expanding regional Australia.
"The irrigation project will not only feed the farms we have now, but will enable other industries to invest in North-West Queensland, bring jobs and growth to the local economy," Mr Joyce said.
Richmond Shire mayor John Warton said the water diversion will support a new council-owned farm, the profits of which will go back to the local community.
"It's the perfect site for a farm- the hydrology reports that have been done show that out of 47 years, 45 year's we'll farm," Cr Warton said.
"Diversion's are very simple and they're not hard on river systems. The water's got to get to a certain level and everyone gets a drink before it diverts.
Special Envoy for Northern Australia and National Senator Susan McDonald Said being able to store water near Richmond would open the area up to large-scale cropping of grains and pulses which would transform the local economy and generate new income streams for landholders.
"This funding will go towards preparation works and importantly will include much-needed housing to accommodate the expected influx of new residents," Senator McDonald said.
Mr Joyce made the announcement on the wombat trail in the seat of Kennedy, which has been held by independent Bob Katter for almost three decades.
Mr Katter sits on a healthy 13 per cent margin and Mr Joyce acknowledged that attacking such a popular local MP would only hurt the chances of Bryce McDonald, the Nationals candidate for Kennedy.
"I'm not here to bucket on anyone, I just want to provide an alternative," Mr Joyce said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.