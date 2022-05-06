Farm Online
Richmond Flinders River diversion gets federal funding

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
May 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Queensland water cash splash continues with $7.3m river diversion

THE Coalition has continued its water infrastructure cash slash, funding a $7.3-million water diversion project in North-West Queensland.

