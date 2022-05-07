PARTS of Queensland could see their heaviest May rain on record as a low drags moisture over a significant part of the state.
"Widespread significant heavy falls are possible from Tuesday over eastern and central Queensland as an upper trough and strong high combine to draw moisture well inland," said Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Shane Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy said the falls could be high enough to once again spark off flooding.
Prior to the major falls there will be rain over the weekend, with the south-east and Central Queensland likely to see the heaviest falls.
After that, the rain will become more widespread.
Virtually the entire state looks set to receive over 50mm over the next eight days, with only the far south-west near Birdsville and Cape York missing out.
Heaviest falls will be centred on coastal regions and also large tracts of central and north central Queensland.
The rain will also push further south.
Most of NSW is set to receive 25-50mm as a result of the front, as will eastern Victoria.
Mr Kennedy said it was a monster system for this time of year.
"Some locations could potentially see their highest May rainfall on record during this event."
While the rain will be welcomed by Queensland's pastoralists, closer to the coast it has the potential to spark off renewed flooding.
Flooding is also an issue in south-west Queensland, with slow moving flood waters cutting off roads.
"Major flooding continues around Windorah as flood waters slowly move downstream," Mr Kennedy said.
Along with Queensland, Western Australia will also emerge as a focus for rain next week, with a system set to hit the south-west of the state late in the week.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
