Geddes are excited for Droughtmasters' future

Satisfying feeling: For Shelley and Adam Geddes, the most satisfying part of their work is seeing how Oasis Droughtmaster genetics are breeding on and providing success for their clients.

This is branded content for Droughtmaster Australia.

The Droughtmasters' versatility and ease of care has been held in high regard by the Geddes family since they introduced the breed close to three decades ago.

Adam and Shelley Geddes, with his parents Noel and Robyn, run their Queensland-based operations across, Bauhinia Ridge, Dingo; Rosels, Rockhampton, and Oasis, Emerald. Adam and Shelley live with their children Makenzie, Archie and Connor at Bauhinia Ridge, while Noel and Robyn reside at Rosels.



The Geddes initially brought in Droughtmaster bulls to put over their Brahman cows for their commercial herd in 1993. Their love for the breed then led to the establishment of the Oasis Droughtmaster Stud in 2002.



"Droughtmasters are low maintenance cattle that are becoming well known for their adaptability and resilience. They perform well in all conditions in Australia," Adam Geddes said.



The Geddes' market focus has changed considerably over the past 30 years.

"Feedlotting and live export are now the destination for a lot of cattle. Droughtmasters have been well sought after in these markets and are one of the big reasons for their popularity, as they're suitable for domestic and international markets, due to their ability to perform. We used to turn cattle off at an older age, now we get paid a premium for younger weight for age cattle. As seedstock producers we've had to make those adjustments and focus on the traits that the markets are looking for," he said.

The family's herd comprises 200 stud and 400 commercial females, along with 80 stud and herd bulls.

"We generally sell steers at between 260 to 280kg straight off their mothers. Selling them at this stage is the most profitable method for us. Heifers are retained to grow our herd numbers."

Mr Geddes said genetic selection is the key to any successful stud operation.



All smiles: Adam and Shelley Geddes' children Makenzie, Archie and Connor on Bauhinia Ridge.

"In the past few years, the Droughtmaster gene pool has heavily expanded and we now have a greater selection of genetics to choose from. When selecting bulls, the qualities we look for, and pride our herd on, are bone, temperament, sire appeal, softness of skin and shape with thickness and length."



He said their females are 'the heart' of their operation.



"We love a feminine fertile female that is consistent. The Droughtmaster cow is the cornerstone of the breed, she's a low-maintenance, highly fertile animal. She's capable of rearing a calf year in - year out under the toughest of seasonal conditions."

Through the Oasis stud, the Geddes have enjoyed some memorable highlights throughout the years.



"Our bulls have sold well at all three sales we attend, the Droughtmaster National, Carnarvon Classic and Highlands Sale, as well as paddock sales. We're getting plenty of repeat and new buyers. It's satisfying to see our genetics expanding throughout stud and commercial Droughtmaster herds. Though what we're most pleased with is to see how our genetics are breeding on for our clients and seeing their success from using Oasis bulls."

Mr Geddes said there's still more to be done to broaden the breed's market viability.



"We've made some great inroads in recent years but I still see a huge opportunity out there especially in the north of Australia, in Western Australia and in the live export market."