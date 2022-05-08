Farm Online

Feral pigs have caused the cancellation of a popular racing cup in the Northern Territory

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FERAL MENACE: It is estimated there is one feral pig for every person living in Australia.

The annual Adelaide River Cup has had to be cancelled because of damage to the town's track caused by feral pigs.

