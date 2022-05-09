The solicitors acting for dairy farmers who are impacted by the farmgate milk price step down from Fonterra in May 2016 say he would like to give some who are not part of the action every chance to be part of the class action.
It Fonterra had revised the milk prices for the season with no notice for farmers and that they were forced to effectively return money that the company had already paid them, at great harm to businesses.
Adley Burstyner solicitor David Burstyner said he would not lose any sleep if he knew that farmers heard about the case, and but then decided against it.
"The whole point of this activity is to make sure farmers have the chance to participate in this case," Mr Burstyner said.
"I will lose sleep if I feel that farmers don't know about it, or if they know about it, but have the wrong idea about it."
Mr Burstyner said upcoming session being held in Warrnambool, Camperdown and Shepparton will be an accessible way to explain what the case is all about.
"The meeting is only accessible to farmers who are contemplating participating in the class action," Mr Burstyner said.
"It's not a meeting open to the public, so it will be a safe space and farmers will have opportunities to ask whatever questions they want.
"I would like them to ask thorny questions, (and) prefer them to ask a question and get the answer rather than walk away and have the question remaining with a potential right or wrong answer."
Information sessions will be held May 16 in Warrnambool at 12pm, and Camperdown, 7pm, while the Shepparton session will be held on May 20.
The group is currently numbered at 1300 who were Fonterra suppliers, and Mr Burstyner said out of that only 75 have said that they won't participate in the action.
"Farmers are extremely hurt and suffering from what from what Fonterra did to them," he said.
"To keep to maintain the viability of the case and also to send the right message, we'd like to get more and we need more to make sure it continues.
"We need farmers need to come forward to make sure that this case continues, and also to make sure that they're on the list of those farmers who could receive compensation."
The case underway in the Supreme Court of Victoria alleges Fonterra engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct and breached contracts it had with dairy farmers.
Fonterra has denied the allegations.
"Fonterra still says today that what they did was legally correct and that it was farmers who didn't read the signals properly," Mr Burstyner said.
"We are asking a judge to have a look and decide on that."
