United Dairyfarmers of Victoria conference | Photos

After several postponements, due to COVID-19, the United Dairyfarmers Victoria has finally gone ahead, at Zinc, Melbourne.
It's 36 months since the UDV last met.
After four years, president Paul Mumford, Won Wron, has announced he's stepping down from the position.
"The work has been invigorating and hugely rewarding," Mr Mumford said.
"I have made sure my moral compass was straight and integrity intact and that I delivered for all dairy farmers, in their best interests."
Other presenters included the UDV commodity manage Shane Byrne, Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau and Dairy Australia analyst John Droppert.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
