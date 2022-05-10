Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Free

United Dairyfarmers of Victoria conference | Photos

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After several postponements, due to COVID-19, the United Dairyfarmers Victoria has finally gone ahead, at Zinc, Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.