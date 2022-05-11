Farm Online
Dairy farmers need at least a 10c/L increase on July 1

By Eric Danzi, Co Ceo
May 11 2022 - 8:00am
Farmers are waiting to see what prices will be offered before deciding whether to continue producing milk.

There have been massive increases in costs in the dairy industry over the past year, as there have been across the broader economy.

