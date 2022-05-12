Farm Online
New Norco price premium not reflecting escalating input costs says advocacy group

By Jamie Brown
May 12 2022 - 8:00am
Gloucester dairyman and vice-chair of lobby group eastAUSmilk Graham Forbes says Norco's recent premium payment won't go far enough to stem the exit of farmers from the industry in the wake of escalating costs.

Last month's price-increase offer from dairy co-operative Norco to its drinking milk suppliers won't go far enough to stop the exit of producers from the industry, says Gloucester dairyman and vice-chair of lobby group eastAUSmilk Graham Forbes.

