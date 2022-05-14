Applications have opened for two director vacancies on Dairy Australia's board ahead of elections at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in November.
The vacant positions are for a director with research, development and commercialisation skills, and a director with finance and risk management skills.
This year, there are no vacancies for milk producer skills.
To help identify applicants for the two vacant board positions, the Board Selection Committee has retained the services of Rimfire Resources who specialise in agribusiness recruitment.
The terms of two serving directors will expire this year.
Current Directors Paul Wood and Josephine Rosman will not stand for re-election at the November AGM.
Chair of the Dairy Australia Board Selection Committee Tania Luckin, said letters have been sent to all levy payers calling for nominations for the vacancies.
"This is an important time as we work towards delivering against our strategic plan and provide services that benefit and advance dairy farm businesses and the industry, including investment in research and innovation, learning and capability development, marketing, policy research, market insights, and trade development," Ms Luckin said.
"We want to hear from candidates who are passionate about shaping a more profitable and sustainable industry and meet the skills requirement."
Dairy Australia's board comprises eight non-executive directors and the managing director.
The board provides oversight of the organisation and ensures the dairy levy is invested in programs that support the profitability and sustainability of dairy farmers.
A board skills matrix specifies the mix of skills required by directors and is a requirement of Dairy Australia's funding agreement with the Commonwealth government.
To stand for election, applicants must undergo a selection process overseen by a Board Selection Committee.
Alternatively, candidates may stand for election if their nomination is endorsed with the signatures of at least 100 current Group A members.
Candidates interested in applying for the director positions should refer to Dairy Australia Director Elections 2022 or visit Non-Executive Directors | RimFire Resources.
Applications close on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 5pm.
