BioClay developed by University of Queensland researchers a big win for farmers

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
May 16 2022 - 3:05pm
Breakthrough: University of Queensland PhD candidate Ritesh Jain and BioClay research team leader Professor Neena Mitter have helped develop BioClay.

A revolutionary new tool is coming in the fight against a pest that costs the global agricultural industry billions of dollars.

Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

