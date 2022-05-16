A hundred appealing acres at Euroa

The vendors run a successful Dexter cattle stud here but, with 40 hectares only 10 minutes from Euroa and hazelnuts already inoculated with truffles in the ground, this lifestyle property could be almost anything.
Rodwells Real Estate Euroa agent Steven Jeffery said the property had an ideal blend of level farming country and a rising slope to the Strathbogie Ranges.
Advertisement
Currently home to the Darling Ranges Dexter Stud, the farm has supported about 45 head of the diminutive cattle breed.
"It's been a very successful base and operation for them as they have become recognised leaders in the supply of Dexter cattle," Mr Jeffery said.
"The productivity is a reflection of good soils and water resources as they have cut up to 400 big round bales of hay off the property each year, resulting from an intensive pasture development program."
A large hay storage shed can hold 250 big round bales and there's an adjoining set of steel stockyards with veterinary crush.
The property is subdivided into five main and three small holding paddocks.
Mr Jeffery said it was a pretty place to live, with scenic views over the Euroa plains sprinkled with trees.
It's very comfortable, too, with a five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick homestead that's just 15 years old.
The 35-square living area includes a double garage.
The home also has a double carport, outdoor entertaining space, and verandahs that bring the total area to a substantial 450 square metres.
It's set in an established garden area with orchard plantings of fruit, nut, and olive trees, including American Hazelnuts that have been inoculated for truffle production.
For real practicality and efficiency, the homestead has a 6KVa solar array plus 250,000-litre rainwater storage.
The property has dual road frontages and there's a story behind its location.
Vendor Matt Stevens said district pioneer William Faithfull is thought to have used the property as a staging point for large cattle and sheep droves into the north-east from 1838, because it offered good pasture and stock water.
"As a staging or holding point, there was supposedly an inn on the property," Mr Stevens said.
"We and others have gone over the alleged inn site with a metal detector and, while we haven't been rewarded with gold sovereigns, we have found some evidence of human habitation and of a building on the reputed site."
There's also access to the reliable Faithfull's Creek which offers good stock water in addition to three paddock dams and troughs.
Advertisement
The farm, which Mr Jeffrey said was ideally set up, boasts a three-bay machinery shed, workshop and storage with a concrete floor and power.
"It offers the purchaser many options either to continue the cattle operations, or to create a bloodstock operation, perhaps as a brood mare farm or racehorse agistment, as the local shire is judged as the thoroughbred capital of Victoria," Mr Jeffery said.
"As a lifestyle, there are real attractions including the Hume access to the city and all the facilities available in the Euroa township."
Expressions of interest close on May 26 and Mr Jeffery said he expected offers of around $2 million.
Contact Rodwells Real Estate Euroa agent Steven Jeffery on 0427 595 760.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.