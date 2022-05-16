Farm Online
Home/Property

Euroa's large lifestyle property promises truffles and 100 acres of freedom

May 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hundred appealing acres at Euroa

The vendors run a successful Dexter cattle stud here but, with 40 hectares only 10 minutes from Euroa and hazelnuts already inoculated with truffles in the ground, this lifestyle property could be almost anything.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.