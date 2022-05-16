Buyers will need deep pockets for this stylish mountain lifestyle retreat.
But still rural properties like this close to the city are in hot demand and the $3.5-$3.8 million price tag might suit the budgets of some.
High in Mount Macedon on just over an hectare of ground and less than an hour travel time to Melbourne's former GPO is the custom built Wynnter Grounds.
A four-bedroom, three bathroom home has been updated in recent years with special use of recycled timber.
The staircase has been made with wood from Princes Pier for instance.
The three bathrooms feature walk-in raindrop showers, tub bath, and hardwood vanities.
The chef-style kitchen features stone island bench, butler's pantry, and European appliances.
For year-round comfort - it can get chilly in these mountains - a woodfire heater, ducted electric heating, and three split ACs are provided.
Tastefully improved, the property is now wrapped in solar-lit fencing with grand entrance gates and a new concrete driveway welcoming guests.
The grounds include Japanese Maples and Dogwoods among towering natives.
Further talking points include a barn-door garage (or studio), storage shed, bluestone retainer walls, reticulated watering system, and two water tanks.
For more information contact the agents from TCC Real Estate on 03 5426 4430.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
