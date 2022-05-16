Labor commits to long-term biosecurity funding as threats loom

LABOR has promised to deliver long-term sustainable funding for the nation's biosecurity system as foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin threaten to breach the northern borders.
For several years, the agriculture industry has been calling for a long-term funding model for biosecurity. Labor has yet to reveal the details of how its policy would be implemented. The Coalition has scrapped its plan for a levy on importers and is now developing a cost-recovery model.
"The Morrison Government has weakened our vital biosecurity system with years of under-resourcing," a Labor spokesperson said.
"For almost a decade, multiple Agriculture Ministers have failed to establish a long-term funding arrangement for the nation's biosecurity system."
Labor committed to doubling the number of Indigenous Rangers and boost funding for Indigenous Protected Areas, to assist with the early detection of exotic animal disease in those areas. It's feared that diseases such as FMD and African swine flu could spread across the country if allowed to run rampant in Australia's large feral animal population.
The policy also included adopting livestock traceability reforms, an additional 20 biosecurity detector dogs and 10 dog handlers.
Labor will improve biosecurity capabilities including addressing the potential impact of lumpy skin disease, supporting the adoption of livestock traceability reforms and reducing the impact of pests and weeds.
National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said Labor's commitment came at a time when cattle producers were staring down outbreaks of foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin in Indonesia, which could potentially infiltrate the nation's borders.
"Biosecurity underpins the ongoing success of Australian agriculture, it's crucial to safeguarding our natural environment; protecting livestock and crop health, and maintaining and growing market access," Ms Simson said.
Labor also revealed plans to revitalise the Regional Development Australia structure and purpose, and backed the NFF's proposal to supercharge the development of 20 regional areas with place-based investment, with a particular focus on accelerating primary production.
"In this context, the NFF's current regional precinct proposal is timely, and well-considered," a Labor spokesperson said.
"While Labor would seek to invest in all regions across Australia, we will consider the proposed approach from the NFF, along with other stakeholders, as we reinvigorate and rejuvenate the regional development structures that we will inherit, should we form government."
Ms Simson cautiously commended Labor's commitment to considering the NFF's Regional Development Precincts proposal.
"Our regions are being left in the dust when it comes to infrastructure and development and as a result, rural Australians face many inequities in their access to fundamentals such as health, education, telecommunications and housing," Ms Simson said.
Labor also announced it will invest $16.7 million towards establishing an Agri Tech Hub, to research food technology, land use management and consumer demand.
"It will focus on creating jobs, attracting industry, and developing a sustainable approach to future peri-urban farming in our increasingly complex and changing cities, and on a global scale," a Labor spokesperson said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
