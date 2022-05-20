More than $550k spent on new fences, clearing and water for Western Division property

Multagoona has the two essential ingredients for successful farming in the Western Division going for it: water and wire.
The 15,925-hectare (39,351 acre) property is a 60-minute drive from Cobar or three hours from Dubbo.
Nutrien Russell Property & Livestock's David Russell said vendors Simon and Laura Prince had invested over $550,000 in fencing in the last two years.
Multagoona is subdivided into 10 grazing paddocks and almost 9000ha is enclosed with 8-90-30 hinge-joint fabrication fencing.
The couple currently runs 2000 Dorper breeding ewes and followers and 500 rangeland nannies.
Mr Russell said history showed about 1500 goats could be trapped and sold per year, depending on the season.
In the last five years, the Princes erected trap yards, panel yards, graded tracks, cleared fence lines, desilted and built new dams, pulled timber, raked and prepared cultivation country.
Cultivation licences cover 600ha and about 130ha has been cropped. Mr Russell said there was plenty more potential.
"About 2500 acres of timber has recently been pulled and a Property Vegetation Plan over the property allows further work to be completed, all greatly increasing carrying capacity," he said.
"With Simon's forward vision and more fencing and water to the rangeland country, you safely could increase carrying capacity and cash flow from nomadic goats harvested."
Water's a big feature, too, with 12 dams capturing the 350-millimetre average annual rainfall, seven of them securely fenced with traps, handling yards and loading ramps.
Five dams were desilted and five more built in the last three years, and water storage is backed up with a bore near the house.
Multagoona's gently undulating country rises to the Jackermaroo Range on the north/east boundary, its stony outcrops creating secluded valleys.
Mr Russell described the red sandy loams as, "Highly fertile soft, quick responding heavily-grassed herbage grazing country," that had enjoyed a wet autumn.
Multagoona will be auctioned online on July 20. Contact David Russell on 0418 636 050.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
