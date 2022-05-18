To try and rectify this same challenge in Canada, the Canadian Government has just announced that it will be revising current policy in the hiring of foreign-born temporary workers for Canadian meat processing plants. The new policy allows processors to staff up to 30 per cent of their plant staff with temporary foreign workers, triple the original limit of 10pc. The Canadian Meat Council has been lobbying for such labour reforms since it identified vacancy rates in plants of up to 40pc in Quebec and 20pc in Alberta.