Farm Online
Home/Beef

Labour, port congestion, export uncertainties: Over the Hooks

By Steve Martyn
May 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: It's now clear the shortfall of workers in Australian red meat plants won't be able to be filled by current Australian citizens, red meat industry consultant Steve Martyn writes.

Shortage of labour in red meat processing plants remains at the top of the agenda for the Australian red meat processing sector, an issue made only worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.