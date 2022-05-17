$53m pledged for new animal vaccine centre as bio threats grow

THE Coalition has pledged $53.3 million for a state-of-the-art animal health vaccine research and manufacturing facility, as the number of biosecurity threats on the nation's doorstep continues to grow.
The development - worth more than $171m and led by Zoetis Australia Research and Manufacturing - will produce a large number of animal vaccines for both the local and international market.
Foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin, African swine fever have all been found in Australia's northern neighbours in recent months.
Industry Minister Angus Taylor said the funding was part of the government's Modern Manufacturing Strategy.
"This facility will be home to research into new and revolutionary vaccines, as well as the manufacture of existing ones, with the potential to further the field of animal medicine," Mr Taylor said.
"By combining research and development with a manufacturing hub, this project will accelerate the translation of research into products for the local and international markets.
"This investment will help secure the commercialisation of animal health products on home soil, preventing such innovation from being lost offshore."
Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said vaccines improved productivity, lifted animal welfare and helped Australia compete in world markets.
"Keeping this technology and this capability in Australia is an important economic investment," Mr Littleproud said.
The project will secure 63 highly skilled jobs, and create over 40 new highly skilled med-tech positions in Australia. Commercial negotiations are ongoing to determine investment locations, with Melbourne and Rutherford in the NSW Hunter Valley likely to play a role in expanded and upgraded biotech manufacturing.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
