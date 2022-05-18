Farm Online
Australian grain values soar on Indian export ban, US drought news

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 18 2022 - 4:30am
Concerns about food security were a key factor in India deciding to call an immediate halt to its wheat export program.

A BAN on wheat exports by India, worsening crop condition in the US and the ongoing fallout of the Ukraine war have combined to push world grain prices to near record levels as concerns about food security continue to mount.

Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

