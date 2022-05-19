BARLEY Australia is now completely integrated within the Grains Australia umbrella after a merger between the two organisation was formally approved.
Under the merger Grains Australia takes responsibility for Barley Australia's former roles, such as all technical functions associated with barley varietal classification, trade and market access and information and education on behalf of the Australian barley industry.
Barley Australia's current Board of Directors will form a new barley industry council within Grains Australia to ensure ongoing oversight and continued delivery of key services to industry.
Barley Australia director Trevor Perryman said the over its years of operation since its inception in 2005 Barley Australia had played a critical role in establishing and overseeing Australia's barley variety classification and accreditation system, identifying key priorities for industry, and serving as a key contact point for domestic and international customers.
"Since 2005 Barley Australia has served as the peak body for the Australian barley and malting industry," Mr Perryman said.
"Under the merger with Grains Australia we look forward to not only continuing to deliver this important stewardship but delivering a more effective and expanded role in classification and trade and market access priorities through Grains Australia."
Grains Australia chair Terry Enright said the merger was a significant step for his newly established industry good organisation.
"The merger of Barley Australia follows the integration of Wheat Quality Australia into Grains Australia and brings together the combined classification processes and resources for wheat and barley in Australia under the one organisation," Mr Enright said.
"Driven by the support of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Australia's grain industry now has one organisation that is responsible for delivering classification, market access and key education functions and priorities."
The technical functions formerly performed by Barley Australia through its Malting and Brewing Industry Barley Technical Committee are guaranteed to continue and the existing staff are joining Grains Australia.
In addition, all residual funds in Barley Australia will be ring-fenced for barley classification and promotion of key barley issues.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
