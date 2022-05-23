Grazing, timber or tourism at the iconic Eaglehawk

High-flying former parliamentarian and NRMA president Wendy Machin has put her picturesque Manning Valley property, the iconic Eaglehawk, on the market.
Her sawmiller father, Jack, bought the 2449-hectare (6053 acres) property about 50 years ago when Ms Machin was still a schoolgirl and the place conjures up happy memories.
Advertisement
"It's a combination of open kikuyu ridges with beautiful views right across all those rolling, gentle mountains you see on the north coast," she said.
"There are pockets of rain forest tucked in some of the gullies, a couple of beautiful creeks and swimming holes and a lovely river that forms the western boundary, so it is a very pretty property.
"The quietness, the stillness, the fireflies at night. It's just a beautiful place to be."
Eaglehawk's potential as a grazing or adventure tourism enterprise is still yet to be fully realised, Ms Machin said.
It sits alongside a national park in the upper reaches of the Manning Valley, mid-way between Wauchope and Walcha, not far off the Oxley Highway.
For years, Ms Machin has used it as a place to fatten weaners bred further down the valley.
It's worked very well, with plenty of shelter to find under the timber in winter and plenty of rain to support lush, grassy ridgelines.
"Between the coast and the mountains, it always catches a bit of rain so it's always been very sweet country, even when the conditions down around the coast were not so great," Ms Machin said.
"It just seems to be happily situated."
The nearby hills help bring Eaglehawk an annual average 1100 millimetres of rainfall and permanent creeks flow throughout the property, which also has a 10.5 kilometre frontage to Rowleys River.
About 500ha is cleared and it has a current carrying capacity of 300-350 bullocks or breeder equivalent with the opportunity to grow that significantly, LJ Hooker agent Craig Hailes said.
After fires swept through the region, the understorey had opened, allowing for a flush of new grass and clovers.
The timber on the property brings the potential for a third income, too. A consultant's report shows selective harvesting could net the new owner an estimated $530,000.
Alternatively, those stunning natural values could be used to attract tourists.
Advertisement
Eaglehawk's existing rather comfortable hut has already hosted many visitors. It's well set up with power courtesy of a generator, five beds, gas fridge, stove, open fireplace and a bathroom with bathtub.
There's even a hot shower outside.
Less than 80 kilometres to Walcha or just over an hour to Port Macquarie airport, it allowed for an "accessible" wilderness experience, Ms Machin said.
"Dad used to talk about how he would have loved to put in some little cabins and taken visitors from different overseas cultures there to to experience the Australian bush, a camp fire, bushwalking and the swimming holes," she said.
An excellent road system throughout the sprawling property allowed for easy access with buggy, quad bike or four-wheel-drive, Mr Hailes said.
Advertisement
Both of its two sets of cattle yards can be reached by heavy rigid trucks in dry weather.
Eaglehawk will be auctioned on June 9. Mr Hailes said properties like Eaglehawk were rarely put on the market, making valuations difficult, but he expected bids in the range of $4 million to $4.4m.
Contact Mr Hailes on 0439 471 949.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.